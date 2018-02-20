Queen of crime's play heads to Northampton

A gripping thriller from one of the country’s most famous writers can be seen at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate starting this week

Love From A Stranger is the latest in the theatre’s Made in Northampton season which runs from Friday February 23 until Saturday March 17.

The play has been written by Agatha Christie and Frank Vosper.

Directed by the acclaimed Lucy Bailey and presented in association with Fiery Angel, the production will then embark on a nationwide tour and has the chilling catch line of Be careful who you wish for…

It tells the story of Cecily Harrington who is swept off her feet by a handsome and charming stranger.

She recklessly abandons her old life to settle in the remote and blissful surroundings of a country cottage. However, her newfound love is not all that he seems…

Electric with suspense and with a shocking twist, this edge-of- your-seat.

This is a rarely seen thriller by the UK’s greatest crime writer is rediscovered in a brand new production by Lucy Bailey who has recently directed Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution in London and in 2015 directed Gaslight at Royal &Derngate starring Tara Fitzgerald.

The production is designed by UK Theatre award-winning Mike Britton whose credits in Northampton include

A Tale of Two Cities. Justin Avoth will play the role of Michael Lawrence and Cecily Harrington is played by Helen Bradbury.

The cast for Love From A Stranger is completed by Sam Frenchum as Bruce Lovell, Alice Haig as Mavis Wilson and Molly Logan as Ethel.

Crispin Redman will portray Dr Gribble and Nicola Sanderson takes on the part of Louise Garrard with Gareth Williams playing rhe role of Hodgson.

Tickets are priced from £10 to £30 with performances at 7.45pm except for Tuesday February 27 at 7pm with matinee performances at 2.30pm every Thursday and Saturday in March.

On Saturday 10 March there will be a short response performance to Love From a Stranger by Royal & Derngate’s Young Company: Create at 5.30pm, between the matinee and evening performances of the

play. Tickets for this are £3.

For further details or to book tickets visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call the box office on 01604 624811