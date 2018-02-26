PG Wodehouse play in Guilsborough

Expect quirky characters, witty dialogue and creative staging as Guilsborough Village Hall presents a comedy staged next month.

Guilsborough Music and Drama Society will stage the PG Wodehouse and Ian Hay's comedy farce A Damsel in Distress running from Wednesday to Saturday March 14 to 17.

Director Pam Townsend, who has been recognised for previous comedy productions such as Hay Fever and The 39 Steps, has chosen to set this farce in the 1930’s.

She said: “P G Wodehouse is best known as the creator of Jeeves & Wooster as well as Blandings. This is a chance to explore some of his other zany but beautifully portrayed characters.

"The fast-paced action switches from a West End theatre to Totleigh Castle with a romantic finale in a London tea shop.”

Local charity, Inspirational Gems, will benefit from a gala performance on Saturday March 17. The charity inspires cancer patients, survivors and their carers by providing creative art

workshops, a cause close to the heart of many cast members. The audience is encouraged to wear evening dress or 1930’s costumes to enjoy wine, canapés and a special raffle.

Tickets available from www.wegottickets.com/gmads or Pam Townsend 01604 740900, and they cost £8 for performances Wednesday to Friday and £11 for the Saturday gala.