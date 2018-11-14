Northamptonshire ice skating 2018: Where to get your skates on this Christmas

Christmas is coming and it's time to get your skates on to make magical memories on the ice.
Ice skating has become hugely popular over the last decade with ice rinks popping up all over the UK during the festive season as people take to the ice and glide their way around with family, friends and loved ones.
We take a look at the best places to go ice skating in Northamptonshire this Christmas.
Where: Ice Emporium, Beckworth Emporium, 120 -140 Glebe Road, Mears Ashby, NN6 0DL
When: Now until Saturday, January 6. Sessions start on the hour and last for 45 minutes
How much: Half price sessions £5 children / £7 adults, full price sessions £10 children / £14 adults, push along penguins £4, group booking discounts available
Food and drink: With an Ice Cafe and Blizzard Bar there is plenty of choice at the Ice Emporium, plus the main Emporium Restaurant as well if you choose.
Treats at the Ice Cafe include breakfast rolls, hot meals, cake and sno-nuts with luxury dips
Snuggle up in the Blizzard Bar with serves draught beers, prosecco, wine, and seasonal drinks
Other fun stuff: Parent and toddler sessions available / Friday party nights for adults
There are also two curling lanes for parties up to eight players - peak session (each lane) £160 / off-peak session (each lane) £80
Beckworth says: "For many of our customers, ice skating with us is now an essential part of their family celebrations at Christmas time.
"Our magical ice skating experience is in its own bespoke indoor venue. We look forward to welcoming you to our festive Ice Emporium."
Where: Whilton Locks Winter Wonderland., Whilton Locks Garden Village (WLGV), Whilton, Northamptonshire, NN11 2NH
When: From Saturday, November 17 - January 3. Sessions start promptly on the hour and last 45 minutes
How much: Off-peak - children (14 and under) £4 / adults £6, peak - children £8 / adults £12
Food and drink: There is a cafe right by the rink selling snacks and hot drinks or tuck into breakfast, homemade meals, snacks, drinks and cake in the Canalside Restaurant
Festive afternoon tea and afternoon tea with Santa also available
Other fun stuff: Christmas wreath making, craft sessions and Santa's Grotto events throughout the festive season
WLGV says: "It’s bigger, better and icy-er than ever before at WLGV.
"Open air and with real ice you can experience an exhilarating skate with friends and family."
Where: Pop-up ice rink, Market Place, Kettering
When: December 1, 8, 15, 10am-4pm
How much: Free / no booking needed, just turn up
During busy periods the length of time on the ice may be restricted and time slots will be allocated on a first come first served basis
Parking: Free parking in council-owned car parks in the town on December 1, 8, 15 and 22
Parking will also be free after 3pm in all council-owned car parks on Thursdays on December 6, 13 and 20