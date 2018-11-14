Northamptonshire ice skating 2018: Where to get your skates on this Christmas

Christmas is coming and it's time to get your skates on to make magical memories on the ice.

Ice skating has become hugely popular over the last decade with ice rinks popping up all over the UK during the festive season as people take to the ice and glide their way around with family, friends and loved ones.

Make magical memories on the ice this Christmas (Pic via Beckworth Emporium)

We take a look at the best places to go ice skating in Northamptonshire this Christmas.

Where: Ice Emporium, Beckworth Emporium, 120 -140 Glebe Road, Mears Ashby, NN6 0DL

When: Now until Saturday, January 6. Sessions start on the hour and last for 45 minutes

How much: Half price sessions £5 children / £7 adults, full price sessions £10 children / £14 adults, push along penguins £4, group booking discounts available

The Ice Emporium at Beckworth is now open

Book tickets here

Food and drink: With an Ice Cafe and Blizzard Bar there is plenty of choice at the Ice Emporium, plus the main Emporium Restaurant as well if you choose.

Treats at the Ice Cafe include breakfast rolls, hot meals, cake and sno-nuts with luxury dips

Snuggle up in the Blizzard Bar with serves draught beers, prosecco, wine, and seasonal drinks

Enjoy hot drinks and snacks before or after your skating session (Pic via Beckworth Emporium)

Other fun stuff: Parent and toddler sessions available / Friday party nights for adults

There are also two curling lanes for parties up to eight players - peak session (each lane) £160 / off-peak session (each lane) £80

Beckworth says: "For many of our customers, ice skating with us is now an essential part of their family celebrations at Christmas time.

"Our magical ice skating experience is in its own bespoke indoor venue. We look forward to welcoming you to our festive Ice Emporium."

************************************************************************************************************************************************

Where: Whilton Locks Winter Wonderland., Whilton Locks Garden Village (WLGV), Whilton, Northamptonshire, NN11 2NH

When: From Saturday, November 17 - January 3. Sessions start promptly on the hour and last 45 minutes

How much: Off-peak - children (14 and under) £4 / adults £6, peak - children £8 / adults £12

Book tickets here

Food and drink: There is a cafe right by the rink selling snacks and hot drinks or tuck into breakfast, homemade meals, snacks, drinks and cake in the Canalside Restaurant

Festive afternoon tea and afternoon tea with Santa also available

Other fun stuff: Christmas wreath making, craft sessions and Santa's Grotto events throughout the festive season

WLGV says: "It’s bigger, better and icy-er than ever before at WLGV.

"Open air and with real ice you can experience an exhilarating skate with friends and family."

************************************************************************************************************************************************

Where: Pop-up ice rink, Market Place, Kettering

When: December 1, 8, 15, 10am-4pm

How much: Free / no booking needed, just turn up

During busy periods the length of time on the ice may be restricted and time slots will be allocated on a first come first served basis

Parking: Free parking in council-owned car parks in the town on December 1, 8, 15 and 22

Parking will also be free after 3pm in all council-owned car parks on Thursdays on December 6, 13 and 20