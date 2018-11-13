Northampton Christmas Lights Switch-On 2018: here’s everything you need to know

The festive season is now upon as, and Northampton is about to get into the spirit with the switch-on of the Christmas Lights for 2018.

The festivities will begin on Saturday, November 24 with the turning on of the town's Christmas lights with crowds set to descend on Northampton's Market Square where there will be fun for all the family.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Northampton Christmas Lights Switch-On 2018:

What are the timings on the night?

Heart FM kick celebrations off at 2pm, with fun musical performances from the casts of Royal & Derngate’s Peter Pan and the Worst Witch, The Deco’s Cinderella and the Looking Glass Theatre’s Jack and the beanstalk pantomimes.

For an extra special treat in the run up the lights switch-on, Northampton Town Centre BID have arranged for Chase & Marshall from PAW Patrol to make personal appearances in Market Walk Shopping Centre at intervals between 12pm and 4pm.

There will be an opportunity to take photos too so organisers are reminding everyone not to forget their cameras on the day

See the heroic pups again as they join the winners of Northampton Leisure Trust Sport Awards on stage as we count down to the Christmas lights switch-on at 5pm.

What’s the ticket situation?

The event is free admission for all

Who is switching on the Northampton Christmas lights?

Members of Northampton Swimming Club, winners of the Community Team of the Year Award 2018, will have the honour of switching on the lights this year.

What’s the parking situation?

Various town centre car parks will be open

