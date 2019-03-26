Yorkshire alt-rockers Hands Off Gretel heading to Northampton

Hands Off Gretel release their second album I Want The World this month and are headlining The Black Prince.

The alt-rock / post-grunge quartet from South Yorkshire released their new single It’s My Fault earlier this month.

They comprise singer and guitarist Lauren Tate, guitarist Sean McAvinue, drummer Sam Hobbins and bassist Becky Baldwin.

Their forthcoming LP follows 2016’s Burn The Beauty Queen.

Support is by Kettering’s Wishing Wolf, Northampton’s Deaf Trap and MK trio Ego.

All play the Northampton venue on Friday, April 5.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £7 in advance via SeeTickets, Dice.fm and WeGotTickets.

For more details, visit fb.com/handsoffgretel