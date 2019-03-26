Works by Mozart, Elgar and Malcolm Arnold to be played by Northampton Symphony Orchestra

The Northampton Symphony Orchestra will be performing Malcolm Arnold’s A Sussex Overture this weekend.

Following the performance, the orchestra will be joined by Northampton’s Jenny Dyson on flute and Elinor Nicholson on harp to accompany Mozart’s popular Concerto for Flute and Harp.

The orchestra will round off the concert by performing Sir Edward Elgar’s Symphony No.3.

Founded in 1893, the Northampton Symphony Orchestra is widely regarded as one of the UK’s leading amateur symphony orchestras.

The concert is at Christ Church, Northampton, on Saturday, March 30.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £14 for adults, £12 for concessions and £2 for under 18s.

To book and for more information, visit www.nso.org.uk