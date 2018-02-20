Wille & the Bandits to take blues rock into new territory in Northampton

Blues rock trio Wille & the Bandits return to the region next week to headline the Roadmender.

The band release their new live album Living Free this month and it will only be on sale at their live gigs.

The band comprise singer and guitarist Wille Edwards, bassist Matthew Brooks and drummer Andrew Naumann.

Since forming in 2010, they have played across the world and at festivals including Glastonbury, the Isle Of Wight and Shambala. Determined to carrying the genre into unknown territory, the trio mix award winning musicianship and will be seen at points playing instruments simultaneously such as the tongue drum, mohan venna and djembe.

They have received praise from the likes of Ian Paice, Joe Bonamassa and Francis Rossi.

They play on Thursday, March 1. Doors 7.30pm, tickets £12.