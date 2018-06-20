Vote for your favourite band to play on main stage at Northants festival

Four bands will be competing for the chance to play on the main stage at Rocked Up’s Hootenanny festival on Friday night.

The Hootenanny takes place in September and throughout April, the organisers have been holding a series of heats which have seen bands compete for a place in Friday’s final at The White Hart in Corby.

The final four bands playing are Northants rock six piece The Touch, Corby indie quartet The Modern Age, Northampton blues rock duo EarBones and Corby metal five piece Reaper.

The running order on the night will be drawn out of a hat on the day with the audience voting on the eventual winner.

Tickets are on sale now for Rocked Up’s Hootenanny which takes place at the Rockingham Motor Speedway on September 9.

The main stage will be headlined by Arcane Roots and the YUK Tent by Jamie Lenman.

http://rockedup.co.uk/