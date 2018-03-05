Viral vintage-pop sensation heading to Northampton

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox heads to Royal & Derngate on March 9.

Starting as the bedroom project of Bradlee and rapidly growing into a viral sensation, the US group’s vintage-pop mash ups have racked up more than 850 million YouTube.

The group are on the road, touring in support of its first live album, The New Classics, which is out now. The “anything can, and will, happen” vibe is fully captured on record which features performances of tracks including Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun, Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood and Cyndi Lauper’s classic ‘80s ballad Time After Time

Bradlee said: “This first live album is not only representative of our work, but it’s completely unique in the sense that if you’re new to PMJ, you’ll love it for exposing you to an amazing new universe."

Advance tickets cost from £28 before fees, music from 7.30pm.