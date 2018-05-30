Unsigned global star Donna heads to Corby

Irish singer songwriter Donna Taggart is bringing her UK headline tour to The Core in Corby on June 8.

Taggart has seen a meteoric rise to international fame with number one records in eight countries including the United States and more than 150 million streams for her track Jealous of Angels.

To coincide with her UK tour, Taggart is releasing a double A side single, featuring her smash hit which currently stands at more than 150 million hits across all social media platforms and topping charts across the world - a phenomenal achievement for the songstress who has no record label. Completing the double A side is Guiding Light, which was written by Northern Irish singer songwriter Foy Vance and featured Ed Sheeran on the original release.

Donna Taggart headlines The Core on Friday, June 8 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £21 before fees and can be booked by calling 01536 470470 or online.