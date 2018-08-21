UK garage favourite Artful Dodger to play Northampton date

The Artful Dodger will headline the Roadmender next year as part of Foreverland’s Enchanted Forest Rave tour.

The Northampton leg is one of 23 club ‘takeovers’ across the UK, featuring names from across the world of garage and jungle.

For the event, the Roadmender will be transformed into an ‘enchanted forest’ for a night of immersive raving.

Garage pioneers Artful Dodger are arguably the most commercially successful garage act to have emerged from the UK. The duo comprises MC Alistair and Public Demand Records founder David Low.

The venue will combine a custom stage set resembling a crumbling abandoned temple, plants and flowers LEDs, pyrotechnic displays, inflatable creatures, dry ice and confetti cannons. Tickets for the event on January 26 are on sale now from £11.50.

www.bit.ly/EForestTickets.