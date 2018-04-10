Treats for Beatles and Fleetwood Mac fans at Northampton venue

A limited number of tickets remain for The Bootleg Beatles who headline Royal & Derngate on April 21.

Since their inception in 1980 the band have performed hundreds of gigs across the globe, earning themselves an amazing reputation along the way. They are on a UK tour having performed a run of special Sgt Pepper 50th anniversary shows last year which included one at the Royal Albert Hall, with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra. Formed from the original cast of London’s West End hit show Beatlemania, The Bootleg Beatles have become an institution in their own right with their note-perfect recreation of hits from every era of the world’s most famous songbook. Every tiny detail is meticulously covered from costumes to authentic period instruments, from the Liverpudlian banter to their inflection perfect vocal mimicry. Music from 7.30pm, tickets £31.

The following night, on Sunday, April 22, Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac return to the venue with their new 40 Years Of Rumours tour. The band will play the iconic album note-for-note and in its entirety. Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups. The show will feature the classic hits including Dreams, Don’t Stop, You Make Loving Fun and many more. Music is from 7.30pm, tickets cost from £26.50 before fees.