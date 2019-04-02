Toyah Willcox to headline Northampton venue

Toyah Willcox is returning to the Roadmender as part of her Acoustic, Up Close & Personal tour.

The singer-songwriter will be playing an unplugged set of her best-known hits and classic songs, alongside recalling stories from her colourful, 35-year career.

From filming pop videos on horseback at 5am to acting alongside Katharine Hepburn and Laurence Olivier, Toyah will be lifting the lid on working in the entertainment business.

She will be joined by guitarists Chris Wong and Colin Hinds.

Toyah has had 13 top 40 singles, recorded 20 albums, written two books, appeared in more than 40 stage plays, made 10 feature films as well as presenting the likes of The Good Sex Guide Late, Watchdog and Songs Of Praise.

Her career began in Birmingham in the late 1970s when film director Derek Jarman offered her the role of Mad in seminal punk epic Jubilee.

By this time her own band was gaining critical success with the debut single Victims of the Riddle and six track EP Sheep Farming in Barnet. Her first album, The Blue Meaning, became a Top 40 hit.

Over the next two decades, as well as consolidating her reputation as a singer songwriter Toyah also forged ahead with a career as a stage performer.

During the 1990s, Toyah transformed from pop star to new wave star.

With her husband Robert Fripp, she formed the band Sunday All Over the World, which toured world-wide.

2000 saw the publication of her autobiography Living Out Loud and she returned to song writing in 2002 with new material for a limited-edition EP.

In 2008 Toyah released the LP The Court Of The Crimson Queen, written and produced in collaboration with Simon Darlow.

Alongside this, Toyah began a collaboration with Bill Rieflin and Chris Wong on the band project, The Humans who released their debut album, We Are The Humans, in 2009.

Toyah headlines the Roadmender on Saturday, April 6.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £22 before fees.