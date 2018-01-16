Top tributes and original acts line up for Northampton charity gig

Mayor-Fest will be helping to raise money for Alfie Bear’s Journey Fund at The Picturedrome next weekend (January 26 to 28).

The event has been organised by Northampton mayor Gareth Eales.

The Friday will feature music from The Smyths, King’s Gambit and Amii Dawes from 7pm. Saturday’s line up includes The Killerz, Donnybrook Fair, The Mobbs and Daniel Knight. Music from 7pm. The Sunday begins at 2pm with music by The Oasis Experience, The 2 Tones, Kickstart Josh Wylie, Chris Jd Wilkinson and Samuel Jared O’malley.

Cllr Eales said: “We’ve tried to go for a blend of top quality tribute acts, with some really good local talent and I think we’ve done that. It’s going to be a great weekend and I’m sure we’ll raise a good amount of money for the charity at the same time.”

Tickets cost £19 per day or £45 for all three.

www.mayorfest.org.uk