Top reggae and metal acts head to Northampton

Northants reggae stalwarts Mystic Crew and Lincoln death metallers Martyr Defiled are both headlining the Roadmender in the coming days.

Mystic Crew formed in 1988 and on Saturday will be celebrating their 30th anniversary.

The six piece band features drummer Anju B, bassist Dave Morgan, keyboard player Tim Peterkin, guitarists Nick Riviere and Val Mckenzie and singer Robbie Valentine. They combine reggae, ska roots, dub and dancehall genres and have toured across the UK and Europe supporting the likes of Burning Spear and Aswad. At the Roadmender they will be joined with special guest Don Campbell, host Mark Dean from Inspiration FM and Set It Off Sound

Earlier this year Mystic Crew played both the Northampton Town Festival and the Northampton Music Festival and the Northampton Carnival. Tickets cost £12 in advance before fees or £15 on the door. Doors open at 9pm.

Martyr Defiled are currently on a farewell tour of the UK and headline the Roadmender on August 31. The band released their latest album Young Gods in April and played Tech-Metal Fest in July. During their decade together, they have toured across the UK and Europe. Support is by Borders, From Eden To Exile, Casket Feeder and Ursus. Tickets cost £9 in advance before fees. Doors open at 6.45pm. Tickets for both shows and all forthcoming gigs at the Roadmender are available from the venue’s website.