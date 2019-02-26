Top drum ‘n’ bass crews head to Northampton for all-nighter

The inaugural Squad Up will feature some the best crews in drum ‘n’ bass coming together at the Roadmender this weekend.

The launch event will include Problem Central (Logan D X Majistrate X Eksman X Evil B Vs B Live), Shadow Demon Coalition Ft Upgrade Music (Upgrade X Trigga X Mc Bassman), TNA (Nu Elementz X Grima X Azza), Basslayerz

(Slipz X MC Spyda X MC Blu Bomma), Standard Procedure Dnb (Rowney & Propz X Toddlah & MC Tnt), Gritty Committee, (Tyke X Nutcracka Macka), Random Concept Origins (DJ Garry K X Presha MC X Aon X J Dub X Raw X Firefly), Core Alliance Audio (Warden X J Wilz X Load B), GTA (Lady V Dubz X Enamie), Spartanz (Tension X Raj X Startah X G Dizzle),

They will join dozens of other acts playing during the event.

Tickets for Squad Up on Saturday, March 2, cost £21.70 before fees with VIP tickets also available.

There will also be giveaways, dancers, LED screens, inflatables and confetti cannons.

Doors open from 9pm until 5am with the last admission at 2am.

Tickets for all forthcoming gigs at the Roadmender are available via www.theroadmender.com