Top blues band Nine Below Zero headline Roadmender

After supporting UK legends Squeeze last year – and securing a reputation as ‘one of the best Blues bands around today’, Nine Below Zero bring their UK tour to the Roadmender on April 14.

As part of this tour, the band will be playing highlights from their iconic debut album Live At The Marquee with an eight piece band for the first time ever. In 1980, newly formed Nine Below Zero released their first record, launching them on a career path that would see them become one of the most popular British rhythm and blues acts of the time, leading to regular TV performances as well as support slots with The Who and The Kinks.

During this upcoming tour they band will be playing classic tracks from their debut now with added trumpet, saxophone, keys and female vocals to create an exciting new Nine Below Zero big band sound. Tickets for the Roadmender cost £15 before fees. Doors 7.30pm.

