Tickets to see Adam Ant to play landmark album in full in Northampton now on sale

Adam Ant will play his Friend or Foe album in full at Royal & Derngate later this year.

The gig is part of a huge UK tour and tickets went on sale this morning (March 8).

The Friend or Foe album was Adam’s first release as a solo artist and included three hit singles.

The massive hit Goody Two Shoes reached number one in the UK, was also number one in Australia and hit number six in the USA Billboard Chart.

Friend or Foe, the single, was another top ten hit in the UK while Desperate But Not Serious was the album’s third UK smash.

The LP his most successful solo album to date, reached number five in the UK album charts and was certified gold album on both sides of the Atlantic after selling more than 100,000 copies.

In the USA, the album reached number 16 on the Billboard album chart and turned Adam Ant into a household name, resulting in a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist and an MTV Award for Sexiest Man Alive.

As well has playing this album in full, the show will include other chart topping singles and personal favourites.

From his early punk days in London to his explosion on the world stage that would lead to him becoming an icon, Adam Ant’s musical career spans the course of nine albums and 22 chart-topping singles worldwide.

At one point, Adam had eight singles in the UK Top 40 in one week.

His 1979 debut album Dirk Wears White Sox was the first number one album in the UK Independent Albums Chart.

The follow-up album Kings of the Wild Frontier that featured his trademark Burundi beat style of African drumming spent 12 weeks at number one in the UK and was the best-selling album of 1981.

The record featured three singles, Dog Eat Dog, Antmusic Kings of the Wild Frontier and won Adam a Brit Award for Best New Artist.

On its day of release, the smash hit single Stand and Deliver went straight to number one, and remained at the top spot in the UK Singles Chart for five weeks, earning Adam two Ivor Novello Awards for Best Songwriter of the Year and Best British Record.

The Prince Charming album produced yet another number one single - Prince Charming, which further firmly established Adam Ant as a global star.

Adam Ant headlines the Derngate stage on Monday, November 25.

Tickets available from BookingsDirect.com, the venue box office and select authorized ticket agents.

For more information, visit http://www.adam-ant.com.