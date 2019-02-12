Tickets on sale for annual Raunds Festival

Tickets are on sale for the Raunds Festival, which returns to venues across the town in May.

The festival has been a regular on the town’s calendar for 18 years and this year will be headlined by Ock ‘n’ Roks on the Friday, The Blair Dunlop Band on the Saturday and Belshazzar’s Feast on the Sunday.

Other acts announced for the Saturday include Gilmore-Roberts Trio, The Frank Burkitt Band,

Becka Wolfe, NMPAT (Wellingborough) Folk Band, Raunds Community Choir, A Different Direction Choir and the Raunds Ukulele Orchestra.

Joining Belshazzar's Feast on the Sunday will be the Dovetail Trio, Will Finn & Rosie Calvert and

Fred Claridge.

Performances take place at The Saxon Hall, the town square, World Upside Down and the Raunds Methodist Chapel.

The Raunds Festival runs from May 2 to May 5.

Tickets range from £5 to £18 and £2 for under 16s. Weekend tickets are available for £45.

For more information, visit www.raundsfestival.com or call 07756 015615.