The Rezillos to play debut album in full at Northampton venue

The Rezillos will be celebrating their 40h anniversary of their album Can’t Stand The Rezillos at the Roadmender in October.

The band formed in 1976 through a shared love of 1960s garage rock and The Ronettes and The Shangri-Las.

Their debut single, I Can't Stand My Baby, shot them to underground fame initially with airings on John Peel's show.

Their classic singles My Baby Does Good Sculptures, Top of the Pops and Destination Venus signalled critically acclaimed milestones for the band with their landmark 1978 album Can't Stand the Rezillos reaching the top 10 in the UK album chart.

The Rezillos appeared twice on the legendary Old Grey Whistle Test and hit the Top 20 with Top of the Pops.

The live album Mission Accomplished... But the Beat Goes On followed but the band promptly broke up.

However, they reformed and toured the UK as special guests of The Stranglers, promoting their first album in 36 years, the critically acclaimed Zero.

The Rezillos headline the Northampton venue on Friday, October 12.

Tickets are on sale now and cost £17.50 before fees.