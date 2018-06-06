The Members bring the sound of the suburbs to town as they to make their Northampton return

Punk favourites The Members return to Northampton next week for the first time since playing the County Ground almost three decades ago.

The band formed in Camberley, Surrey, in 1976, were among the genre’s first and are best known for their 1979 hit single The Sound of the Suburbs, which featured on their debut album At The Chelsea Nightclub.

Despite disbanding only four years later, they reformed in 2007 to celebrate Jean Marie Carroll’s 50th birthday and the have continued to tour since.

Talking about the track, vocalist Carroll said: “The Sound of the Suburbs is part of the great British songbook.

“Lots of bands all over the country regularly perform it and it still has something to say about Britain in 2018.

“It casts a long shadow over all my work but as we say in The Members, it’s better to have a hit under your belt as it gives you longevity.”

The Members released their fifth studio album, One Law, in 2016, drawing inspiration from rock, reggae, surf and disco.

“When we started the punk generation were always looking for new styles to express ourselves in,” explains Carroll.

“Bands like The Members, Blondie and The Clash all had elements of those styles in their music.

“I draw lyrical inspiration from the great songwriters of the ‘60s and ‘70s.

“People like Ray Davies and Roy Wood as well as folk, blues and, of course, punk rock.

“I don’t believe that writing endless love songs is advancing the culture of popular music.

“I believe in writing about England in 2018 and my experiences in the world.”

The band has a reputation for exciting and energetic live shows with Carroll describing a Members gig as “a celebration of 40 years of alternative music”.

He added: “It’s a reunion with our friends and fans and a chance for other people to experience what we are getting better at doing.”

The Members last played in Northampton in 1979, at the County Ground. Carroll said: “I remember getting changed in the cricketers' changing rooms.

“I’ve heard that The Roadmender is a great venue and I’m really looking forward to playing there.”

The Members headline the Northampton venue on June 15.

Support is by Headline Maniac, who feature three members of legendary pub rock band Eddie and the Hot Rods.

Tickets cost £8 before booking fees.