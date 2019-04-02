The James Taylor Quartet play in Northampton this weekend

One of the great British instrumentalists of his generation, James Taylor is bringing his quartet to The Picturedrome.

Taylor has taken his trademark howling Hammond sound to the masses for more than 25 years.

The band released their latest album Soundtrack from Electric Black at the end of last year.

After the collapse of mod legends The Prisoners in the 1980s, Taylor recorded some demos with brother David on guitar and a drummer, playing music similar to the rare-groove jazz-funk then in vogue around London.

By the early 90s, that movement had spawned acid jazz and the JTQ found itself at the forefront of a vibrant young club scene and it wasn’t long before the first single, Blow Up, had been released, the band were in the studio rehearsing for the Mission Impossible EP, gigs were booked and the late great John Peel was offering a session.

In the early 1990s, the single Love The Life reached the Top 40, and the accompanying album, Supernatural Feeling, settled in the Top 30 UK charts.

In 1997 Taylor was asked to score the theme tune to Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

The James Taylor Quartet headline the Northampton venue on Saturday, April 6.

Support is by DJ Crip. Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £17 before fees.

Tickets are available via www.thepadpresents.com