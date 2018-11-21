The Big Dirty celebrate new album with headline show

Northampton rockers The Big Dirty marked the release of their new mini-album Sex Rock City with a headline gig at Club 43 last week.

The band recorded the eight-track record over the last sixth months at The Bunker.

Speaking about the mini-album, frontman James Shaw said: “We are extremely happy with the finished product.

“Our song writing has come on in leaps and bounds since we began working with our new guitarist Chris at the start of the year and is a huge improvement on our older material.

“Chris is a perfectionist so we re-did and re-visited many of the tracks as we continued down the line.”

Shaw and Chris Datson are joined in The Big Dirty by bassist James Cutler, drummer David Quigley.

The record follow’s the single Rhythm of My Drum which was released last year.

James added: “This is more of a mini album running just over half an hour.

“We wanted it to be shorter and snappier than our previous releases.

“The tracks are still very rhythmic and rock n’ roll but they all blend well with each other.

“The album is very sexually fuelled but not smutty.

“We are maturing as a band and our music is maturing with us.”

The lead single from the record is Sex Rock City.

It also features the songs Paradise On Fire and a cover of Chris Isaac’s Wicked Game.

The Big Dirty have already been playing tracks from the record live, with several also being aired for the first time during last weekend’s launch party.

The band is currently in talks with management and labels about their future and have a collaboration songs and video also due for next year, featuring other “well known” local musicians.

For more information about The Big Dirty, visit fb.com/thebigdirtyrock