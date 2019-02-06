Ten of the best things to do in and around Northampton in the next seven days

From sharp comedy to classic mystery, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Caroline’s Kitchen

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 11 to 16

Caroline Mortimer, the nation’s favourite TV cook, has it all: a sparkling career, a big house in fashionable north London, a (golf) loving husband, smart kids and the best kitchen money can buy. But beneath the immaculate furnishings and studio lighting, Caroline must face the looming collision of living a private life in the public eye. This biting comedy is written by Torben Betts.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



2 COMEDY

Lee Ridley - The Lost Voice Guy, Deco Theatre, Northampton, February 9

Britain’s Got Talent winner Lee Ridley – the Lost Voice Guy - kicks off a season of stand-up comedy at Northampton’s Deco Theatre this week. Lee, 38, won the £250,000 first prize last June, and with it an appearance at the Royal Variety Performance, which he did to much acclaim. He has also established himself as one of the country’s favourite stand-up comedians, and his touring show is playing to packed houses.

Details: www.thedeco.co.uk



3ART

2019 Graduate Show, NN Contemporary Art, Guildhall Road, Northampton, February 7 to March 23

See striking work from potential future stars of the art world. The biennial Graduate Show sees art students restaging work that has been selected from their final year graduation shows, showcasing emerging talent as graduates embark on their artistic careers.

Details: nncontemporaryart.org



4 THEATRE

Grease, The Core at Corby Cube, February 9 and 10

Weldon Amateur Theatre School present the global musical phenomenon. Watch as Sandy and Danny fall in love all over again set to a soundtrack of all the hit songs from the blockbuster 1978 film, including You’re The One That I Want, Summer Nights, Greased Lightning and many more.

Details: thecorecorby.com



5 THEATRE

Five Minutes Fast, Castle Studio Theatre, Wellingborough, February 12 to 15

There can’t be many amateur dramatic societies that have produced two world premieres of plays by the same author and with the same director – but Wellingborough Cooperative Amateur Dramatic Society is doing just that. Five Minutes Fast, by Ian Townsend and directed by Jane Cox, is a witty comedy about making the most of time, discovering who you are and helping people, set in the lost property office of a Manchester station.

Details: castletheatre.co.uk



6 MUSIC

Classic Rock Show, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 11

Expect everything from AC/DC to ZZ Top and all in between, including Led Zeppelin, Dire Straits, Queen, The Eagles, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Meatloaf.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



7 THEATRE

Camelot

Parson’s Hall, High Street, Irchester, February 13 to 16

The Irchester Players present their annual panto. The story takes place in the dark kingdom of Camelot, where all is not as it should be. Follow the adventures of three teenage friends as they fight monstrous knights, discover great dragons and defeat evil sorceresses. It’s all set to the music of Queen.

Details: www.irchesterplayers.co.uk



8 THEATRE

Do You Think That’s Wise? – The Life and Times of John Le Mesurier, Kettering Arts Centre, February 9

Actor, mimic and writer Julian Dutton presents his tribute to the much-loved actor John Le Mesurier, who played the urbane Sgt Wilson in Dad’s Army.

Details: ketteringartscentre.com

9 THEATRE

The Mousetrap, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until February 9

Agatha Christie’s whodunnit has been delighting theatregoers for 67 years with its macabre murder mystery. Find out why.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



10 FAMILY

Chinese New Year, Deco Theatre, Northampton, February 10

Chinese dance, face mask changing and lion dancing are just a few of the highlights visitors can expect.

Details: northampton.gov.uk