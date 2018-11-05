Stars of the Swinging 1960s return to the Derngate

The Searchers, The Merseybeats, The Fortunes, Steve Ellis, PJ Proby and Vanity Fair will all be taking to the stage when Sixties Gold returns to Royal & Derngae on Saturday.

Formed as a skiffle group in 1959, Liverpool band The Searchers were rivals to The Beatles and scored 12 top 40 singles including the chart toppers Sweets For My Sweet, Needles and Pins and Don’t Throw Your Love Away.

The band has announced their intention to retire in March 2019 so this will be one of the last chances to see them live.

Taking their name from Liverpool’s fertile music scene, The Merseybeats performed at The Cavern Club alongside the The Beatles and are best known for their million selling single I Think Of You.

The band were very popular in Europe and had their own TV show on Italian television.

Birmingham’s The Fortunes specialise in vocal harmonies as evidenced by their 1965 worldwide hit singles You’ve Got Your Troubles and Here It Comes Again.

Steve Ellis was a founding member of pop and soul group Love Affair and among other hits he’ll be performing their 1968 number one single Everlasting Love.

American vocalist PJ Proby first performed in Northampton at The ABC Cinema in 1965.

He is currently on his farewell tour and will be playing a selection of his greatest hits including the timeless Hold Me.

Completing an amazing bill are Vanity Fare whose million selling singles Hitchin’ a Ride and Early in the Morning remained on the charts for 23 weeks.

Sixties Gold is on Saturday, November 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £37 before fees and can be booked by calling 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk