Specials to join Rolling Stones at Ricoh Arena gig

The Specials will open for The Rolling Stones when they play in the region this summer as part of their No Filter tour.

The Stones will headline the Ricoh Arena on Saturday, June 2, and be joined by the Coventry natives.

Over the past eighteen months the Rolling Stones have been on top of their game with the release of the Grammy Award winning Blue & Lonesome.

They also produced a critically acclaimed documentary film focusing on their ground-breaking show in Cuba. Olé Olé Olé!, - a trip across South America, directed by Paul Dugdale.

Part two of the Stone – No Filter Tour, marks a homecoming for Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood as they continue on from their sold out European trek in the autumn of 2017.

Tickets are on sale now with a limited number of VIP packages which include tickets in the ultra-exclusive No Filter Pit, limited-edition lithographs, custom VIP merchandise and much more.

There will also be a variety of travel packages available in all cities.

For more information visit www.rollingstones.com