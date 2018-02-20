Soul II Soul join UB40 at the Silverstone Classic

R&B chart-toppers Soul II Soul have been revealed as the Friday night’s headlines at this year’s Silverstone Classic.

Fronted by Jazzie B and Caron Wheeler, the band achieved global fame in the 1980s with singles including Keep on Movin’ and Back to Life selling millions of copies around the world.

They have won two Grammy Awards and have been nominated five Brit awards, twice for the accolade of Best British Group.

After a brief disbandment in 1998, the group reunited more than a decade ago.

The band is now celebrating its 30th anniversary with a tour in the spring and kicked off the celebrations by performing several of their renowned classics on Jools Holland’s Hootenanny show on New Year’s Eve.

They join reggae pop legends UB40 who have previously been announced as Saturday headliners. Tribute acts Noasis and U2 2 will also be playing on the Friday night.

Silverstone Classic organiser Nick Wigley said: “With more and more of our visitors spending the full weekend at the Classic, the live music shows are becoming evermore important and this summer’s line-up is one of the best yet.

“We have chart-topping bands on both evenings and, with free admittance for all those buying tickets for the day’s unrivalled roster of retro racing, the rocking is going to be equally entertaining for absolutely everyone to enjoy.”

Since forming in 1979, UB40 have sold more than 70 million records worldwide, racked up 40 top 10 hits and received multiple Grammy nominations. A trio of the key founding members – frontman Ali Campbell, singer Astro and keyboardist Mickey Virtue – reunited five years ago, selling-out venues around the world.

The UK reggae pioneers have recently been performing songs from their first two best-selling Labour of Love albums, with a sell-out arena tour that included memorable shows at London’s O2 Arena, the Manchester Apollo and the Barclaycard Arena in their native Birmingham.

The event runs from July 20 to July 22. Tickets must be purchased in advance and those buying before March 31 can take advantage of early bird offers with adult admission beginning at £37. Advance tickets will provide access to both Silverstone racing paddocks, all open trackside grandstands, live music concerts on the Friday and Saturday evenings, air shows, funfair rides and the vast majority of the family entertainment on offer. Details are available online.