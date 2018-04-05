Sold-out Shambala reveals music line-up at Northants festival

The organisers of the Shambala Festival have revealed the line-up which will play this year's sold-out event.

Shambala returns to its 'secret location' in Northamptonshire from August 23 to 26 with a line up of acts from across the world spanning a multitude of genres.

Acts playing include the Gentleman’s Dub Club, The Nextmen, DJ Krust, Dynamite MC, Ozomatli ft. Chali 2Na, This is the Kit and Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 – the youngest son of Fela and baton bearer of his father’s legacy.

Music director Dan Raffety said: “This is a line up of discovery and we’re delighted with the range of music that will be at Shambala this year.

“There are sounds from almost every part of the world and to sell out before a single act is announced is incredibly humbling.”

Shambala will feature an array of large and small venues covering everything from afro-funk infusions to punk brass and from contemporary folk, cutting edge jazz and plenty of blues.

Highlights include the godfathers of rap, the Last Poets, who, in the late 1960s, performed poetry over jazz on the streets of Harlem.

Twenty years ago, LA based, Ozomatli alongside Jurassic 5 rapper, Chali 2na, released their first, eponymous, album.

This year they celebrate the anniversary of this seminal work performing classics alongside new, as yet unreleased, material.

If it’s head-down hedonism you’re after, the legendary DJ Krust will be complimented by the pioneering productions of Commercial Suicide label boss, Klute who will be performing alongside mic man Visionobi.

And then there is The Nextmen ft. Dynamite MC whose party starting skills show no limits.

Shambala is renowned as a place to discover new music and this year some of the rising stars on the bill include My Baby who will be returning for the third year with their swampy, trance infused blues and funk inflected beats but this time playing on the main stage.

Mash-up skankers Cockney Nutjob & MC Kurnel will be bringing their their own brand of party tunes and good vibes, not forgetting Boudica Boogalo with their dirty harmonies and stomping strings.

For something a little more unusual, there will be the House Gospel Choir performing 90s covers in a choral style, Zeal & Ardor - a chain gang blues death metal band - and The Brass Rave Unit from Amsterdam.

Other acts will include King Ayisoba, Michael Messer'sMitra, Jally Kebba Susso, Tikiman and Scion, Stick in the Wheel, Night, Anchorsong. Zara McFarlan, Nubiyan Twist, Ashley Henry and the Kora Jazz Trio/

For full information about this year's festival, visit www.shambalafestival.org