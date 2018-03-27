Sixties icons The Hollies headline Northampton stage

One of Britain’s best-loved groups, The Hollies return to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate next week.

As major players in the British pop revolution of the 1960s, a time when British bands first conquered the world, The Hollies’ hallmark vocal harmony has not wavered throughout 50 years of continuous touring, performing and recording.

From 1963 through to the mid-70s, The Hollies had more hits than the Beatles, with 18 top ten hits in that period alone.

Their loved hits include Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress) which went to number one in the US charts in 1972, The Air That I Breathe, which topped the UK charts in 1974, and He Ain’t Heavy, which hit the top spot in 1988.

With lead singer Peter Howarth commanding centre stage for almost 15 years, The Hollies have been entertaining audiences around the globe for more than half a century - as always driven by Bobby Elliott’s powerhouse drumming and led by Tony Hick’s masterful guitar playing and vocals.

Their distinctive harmonies, brilliantly crafted songs, and extensive back catalogue have ensured the longevity of one of the greatest pop-rock bands whose music remains timeless.

With an Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music and induction into the American Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame for their “impact on the evolution, development and perpetuation of rock ‘n’ roll”, there is no doubt The Hollies helped shape the pop and rock industry as we know it.

The Hollies will be performing their classic hits on the Derngate stage in a two hour show on Thursday, April 5. Music is from 7.30pm. Tickets cost £31 before fees.

This Friday, some of the biggest hits of the 1960s will be played by five legendary names when The Sensational ʼ60s Experience heads to the venue.

Mike Pender, Mike d’Abo, Herman’s Hermits, The Fortunes and The New Amen Corner will be playing hits including Needles and Pins, Out Of Time, I’m Into Something Good, Storm In A Tea Cup and Bend Me Shape Me plus many more.

Music is from 7.30pm, tickets cost £29 in advance before fees. Tickets are still on sale for The Bootleg Beatles who headline the venue on April 21 and Rumours of Fleetwood Mac who play on Sunday, April 22.

Tickets for all forthcoming shows at the venue can be booked by calling 01604 624811 or online.