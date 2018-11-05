Showaddywaddy back to headline The Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering

Rock and roll revivalists Showaddywaddy are back in the county this weekend to headline The Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering.

Since forming in the 1970s, the band have notched up 23 top 40 singles including 10 number five hits including Under The Moon Of Love, When, You Got What It Takes and Three Steps to Heaven.

They have also made more than 50 appearances on Top Of The Pops.

Showaddywaddy formed in 1973 in Leicester, merging the groups Choise and Golden Hammers who both performed regularly at the Fosse Way pub.

This resulted in an eight-member band with two vocalists, two drummers, two guitarists and two bassists.

Their first single, Hey Rock and Roll was released in 1974 and reached number two in UK charts.

Showaddywaddy eventually topped the charts with 1976’s Under The Moon of Love.

They headline the Kettering venue on Saturday, November 10.

Tickets cost £21 before fees. Music is from 7.30pm.

To book, visit lighthousetheatre.co.uk