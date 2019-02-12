Sharkteeth Grinder head out on support slot tour in Corby, Northampton and Wavendon

Mathcore trio Sharkteeth Grinder are playing a run of gigs this month supporting Norway’s Attan and fellow Corby metallers Raging Speedhorn.

They join the latter and Coldbones at the Craufurd Arms on Friday night.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £12 in advance before fees.

Sharkteeth Grinder then join up with Attan for gigs at the White Hart in Corby on Saturday, February 16, the Angel Microbrewery in Nottingham on Sunday, February 17, the Black Prince in Northampton on Monday, February 18, and The Black Heart in London on Tuesday, February 19.

In Corby, they will be joined by The Darkhorse and Caliburn. Doors 7.30pm, tickets £4 in advance or £6 on the door.

In Nottingham, both bands are joined by Deadhands, Nothing Clean and Self Love. Doors 7.30pm, tickets £5 in advance.

In Northampton, Attan and Sharkeeth Grinder will be joined by Casket Feeder, Caliburn and Nailbreaker. Doors 7pm, tickets £4 in advance or £6 on the door.

Finally, the pair will be joined in London by Calligram and Chaos Reigns.

Music from 7.45pm, tickets cost £8 before fees.

Sharkteeth Grinder released the EP Volume II last year.

For more details, visit fb.com/sharkteethgrinderUK