Shane Filan returns to Northampton this weekend

Former Westlife singer Shane Filan is back at Royal & Derngate on Saturday when the latest leg of his Love Always tour heads to town.

Shane is one of the UK’s most popular male solo artists following phenomenal success with Westlife and his own hugely successful 2016 tour Right Here.

Westlife had 14 chart-topping singles and sold more than 40 million records.

Talking about the band’s career, Shane said it “fulfilled all of our dreams 1,000 times over". His latest album was released in 2017 and showcases a remarkable musical journey for a singer-songwriter who grew up inspired by an admiration of Backstreet Boys and Michael Jackson.

Commenting on the tour, Shane said: “I stood on the stage on the original leg of the Love Always Tour and promised I would return – and here I am.

“The whole tour went so well I thought I would love to take it back out.

“Love Always, is a collection of some of my favourite classic love songs. It’s the album I’ve wanted to make for a long time. For me, being able to perform this on stage is humbling. It reminds me of just how phenomenal it is to be a musician and how lucky I am to have such great fans”.

Support is by Andy Brown of Lawson and Sheffield singer-songwriter Max Restaino. Tickets cost £35.50 and £52 before fees. Music from 7.30pm.

Next Sunday, the sounds of Motown and Philadelphia returns to the venue with original Drifters member Roy G Hemmings. Tickets cost £24 before fees. Music from 7.30pm. Tickets for both are available via:

royalandderngate.co.uk