Shakin’ Stevens hits Northampton with his Greatest Hits – and More tour

Platinum-selling Welsh singer Shakin’ Stevens is bringing his Great Hits – and More tour to Royal & Derngate this weekend.

Stevens has released more than 30 top 40 hit singles and will be joined by his band to perform his much-loved hits and fan favourites including Oh Julie, Hot Dog and This Ole House as well as some surprises.

Stevens said: “I’ve been going through my catalogue of songs in preparation for the tour and re-introducing myself to the many and varied styles of music I’ve recorded during my solo career.

“From country rock to Cajun, classic rock to Latin, and blues to Americana I’ve had the pleasure of re-discovering the ‘jewels’ from my repertoire that are so well-liked.

“Of course, there’ll be hits and some songs that I haven’t performed live on stage for a decade or two - so some surprises.

“I’ve also included well-known songs from other artists whose work I admire, together with album tracks and newer songs, bringing it right up to date.

“I can’t wait to get back on the road and to have a great time with the audiences.”

His latest album, Echoes of Our Time, was released in 2016.

Shakin’ Stevens headlines the Derngate stage on Saturday, March 2 with the show starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £37 before fees and can be booked by calling 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

A charge of £3 applies for all transactions of £15 and over. Exclusions apply.

This performance is recommended for ages 12 and upwards.