See Lewis take the one-man band to new heights at Esquires

Lewis Floyd Henry is bringing his one man, multi genre travelling ‘sonic medicine show’ to the region on June 29.

Lewis takes the tradition of the one-man band and street corner blues to a stratospheric level. With a foot operated miniature toy drum kit for his ‘rhythm section’, the guitarist combines other pedals for a sound described as ‘Lone Cat Fuller jamming Captain Beefheart’ with the occasional vocal flavours of Jagger, Hendrix, vintage ragtime jazz and skiffle.

He recently released Mashups Volume 1 which includes his takes on tracks fusing Black Sabbath and Wu-Tang Clan and AC/DC and ODB. The album is available to buy via Lewis Floyd Henry’s Bandcamp page.

He headlines Esquires in Bedford on Friday, June 29. Support is The Mojo Slide. Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £8 in advance before fees.

