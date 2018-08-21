Sean Paul's spectacular show thrills fans in Coventry

Jamaican dance hall star Sean Paul treated thousands of fans to a spectacular sold out show at the Ericsson Indoor Arena at The Ricoh on Sunday night.

A homecoming of sorts for the singer whose family roots are in Coventry, the Grammy Award winner delighted fans with hits from across his career, new tracks from his latest LP and a cover of Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You thrown in as well.

Fatman Scoop. Picture: David Jackson

With a career spanning more than two decades, Sean Paul effortless melds reggae infused dancehall beats with radio friendly hooks and choruses.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Charlie Sloth, Fatman Scoop and DJ Nathan Dawe took to the Ricoh stage before Shaun Paul, with all three doing a stellar job warming up the 6,000 fans with a mix of R'n'B classics.

Jamaican flags filled the huge LED screens which towered above and either side of the stage ahead of Sean Paul's arrival.

When the superstar arrived and launched into set opener No Lie, he strode down a small run of steps onto the stage, sunglasses on, with a towel draped over one shoulder and his name illuminated above.

Charlie Sloth. Picture: David Jackson

Half a dozen musicians and singers joined him on stage with two dancers flanking the star for the majority of his set.

Now in his mid-40s and with a wealth of material to choose from, Sean Paul had no problem picking out some of the biggest hits from his career.

Highlights included 2002 tracks Gimme The Light and Get Busy.

Mid-set he briefly paused to explain his regional roots, bringing his grandmother's niece onto the stage to briefly say hello.

Sean Paul. Picture: David Jackson

More recent highlights included Tip On it and a version Bad Love with guest vocalist Ellie Goulding appearing digitally on the big screens.

Throughout the night, clouds of CO2 were blasted towards the audience at regular intervals with almost as many white towels also thrown to fans.

Sean Paul brought the night to a close with She Doesn't Mind and Temperate before fans trickled out into the Coventry night, having witnesses one of the genre's finest performers.

* Sean Paul performed at the Ericsson Indoor Arena, Coventry on August 19. See allseanpaul.com for details of future dates.

Nathan Dawe. Picture: David Jackson

Sean Paul. Picture: David Jackson