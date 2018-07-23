Samantha Harvey to join Craig David and Rita Ora at Northampton gig

Singer songwriter Samantha Harvey is the latest act to be added to Craig David and Rita Ora’s headline gig at the County Ground in September.

Harvey and the previously announced Bobii Lewis will join the pair at the Northampton venue on Saturday, September 1.

Since Samantha’s first cover in 2015, she has amassed an impressive 460 million views, more than 2.1 million likes on Facebook and more than 1.5 million YouTube subscribers.

In December 2016 she was named the Christmas ambassador for McDonald's, fronting their online campaign with a highly successful partnership with You Tube following.

Her debut single, Forgive Forget was released independently and it peeked at number four on the iTunes chart in the UK and number three in Ireland ahead of Virgin EMI and Capitol Records signing her in the summer.

Tickets for the show on September 1 are on sale now and cost from £39.50 before fees.

All tickets are standing. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. Admission for under 5s is free.

Tickets are available via www.ticketmaster.co.uk