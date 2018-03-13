Rushden to rock to the sounds of Hop Fest

Hop Fest will return this summer for another three days of live rock, metal and punk.

Following the success of the event last year, promoters House Of Pain will be taking the event to Rushden in at the end of June.

HOP promotions founder Skye Bertram James Day

HOP promotions founder Skye Bertram James Day said: “This year we're looking to build directly off of the hype from last year and we hit up the crowd straight after the festival and even during it to see if anyone wanted to pick up early bird tickets.

“To even our surprise, there was a decent amount of interest.

“We want to get our full line up out but there will be a few last minute surprises, should everything go our way, which will be announced nearer the time. Psychostick was actually a late addition.”

Psychostick will be headlining the Friday which will also feature sets by Stormbringer, Outright Resistance, The Darkhorse, Everyday Sidekicks, Healer and Ashborn.

The Saturday will be headlined by Carcer City with support by Sworn Amongst, Trueheights, acts from the Metal 2 the Masses competition, Haema and Acolytes.

The final day will be headlined by Oceans Ate Alaska with sets by Kingdom Of Giants, Shields, Dead Man’s Chest, From Eden To Exile, Crow, Sharkteeth Grinder, Confessions of A Traitor, Asphodel, Casket Feeder, Life Against Time and King Abyss.

While last year, HOP Fest took place at the Prince Of Wales in Kettering, this year, this year the event is heading to the Athletic Club in Rushden.

Skye added: “Rushden wasn't our first choice I must confess, but it's somewhere we plan on keeping for the next couple of years.

“The venue, the town and surrounding areas really took to the idea of HOP fest being there.

“We've access to a huge room with full stage and lighting as well as the garden area where we plan on hosting a range of stalls for the event.

“We're actually still looking for stalls at this point for the event, so if anyone who has a small independent business and think they could do well at the festival please get in touch.

“We've already got the likes of Meat4Music and JewelzApparel booked in but we are on the look for a few niche stalls to be at the event.”

Skye added this year he hoped to improve on the timings and the running of bands during the day buy said with the venuee will provide significantly more room for bands to and organisers to work in.

Early bird and VIP are now sold out but standard tickets for the weekend cost £35.

He added: “The support we receive day in day out from this county is phenomenal, at no point could I ever have imagined myself doing what we're attempting to this year.

“If you're thinking about coming along to the festival, make sure you get your tickets early, there will be no way of holding tickets back for the event. If it sells out, that's it folks.

“Last but by no means least, I want to take this chance to thank everyone involved throughout the year and especially the amount of support we receive day in day out.

“We get very few occasions to publicly thank you all, but this feels like one of them.

“It's a pleasure and a gift that keeps giving year in year out to run these events in Northamptonshire, and it means to world to the entire team.”

HOP Fest runs from June 29 to July 1 at the Athletic Club in Newton Road, Rushden.

Day tickets cost £20, full weekend tickets cost £35.

For full details and to book tickets, visit https://tickets.hoppromotions.com/e/24/hopfest-2018