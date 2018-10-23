Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s Symphonic Rock show heads to Derngate

BBC Radio 2’s Ken Bruce will be compering the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s Symphonic Rock concert Royal & Derngate next week as part of the theatre’s orchestral season.

Audiences will be able to experience the power of the RPO performing classic rock and pop hits with an orchestral twist.

With a vast selection of specially arranged tracks, the orchestra will be amplified and enhanced with the addition of electric guitars, keyboards and drums, all conducted by David Firman and featuring acclaimed vocal group Capital Voices.

Expect hints by Queen, Led Zeppelin, Survivor and Bon Jovi.

As a special feature for the 2018 show, there will also be hits by Adele along with a tribute to George Michael.

Bruce said: “There’s no concert more enjoyable than Symphonic Rock.

“The full-throated sound of a large orchestra puts a totally new spin on the most familiar of rock songs. I love it and I guarantee you will too.”

Symphonic Rock starts at 7.30pm on Friday, November 2.

There will be a pre-concert talk at 6.30pm by BBC Radio Northampton’s John Griff.

Tickets cost from £15 with concessions available.

To book, call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk