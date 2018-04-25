Roadmender reveals Turin Brakes and Joanne Shaw Taylor gigs

Indie folk quartet Turin Brakes and blues rock star Joanne Shaw Taylor will be both headline gigs at the Roadmender this autumn.

Turin Brakes released their eighth album Invisible Storm earlier this year.

Joanne Shaw Taylor

The band comprise Olly Knights, Gale Paridjanian, Rob Allum and Eddie Myer and since forming around the turn of the century have sold an estimated million records worldwide.

Their 2003 singe, Pain Killer (Summer Rain) from their second album Ether Song reached number five in the UK Singles Chart.

They will headline the Northampton venue on Thursday, October 18.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 27 via http://bit.ly/TurinBrakesNorth

Joanne Shaw Taylor headlines the venue on October 13.

She has established herself as one of the UK’s top blues rock performers since the release of her 2009 debut album White Sugar and has toured around the world releasing acclaimed albums.

Taylor also received critical acclaim in 2016 for performances on Later With Jools Holland and at the Glastonbury Festival and for her album Wild.

Tickets for this gig also go on sale this Friday at 10am.

For more information about all forthcoming gigs at the venue, visit www.theroadmender.com