Rising indie stars She Drew The Gun heading to Bedford

She Drew The Gun will be bringing their hypnotic and darkly ornate psych-pop to Esquires later this year.

The band recently released new single Paradise, the third track to be taken from second album Revolution Of Mind which was released last year.

The album was chosen as a 6Music Recommends Album Of The Year 2018 alongside albums from IDLES, Kamasi Washington, and Arctic Monkeys among others.

Under the moniker She Drew The Gun, Wirral native Louisa Roach started playing solo gigs with a handful of songs in 2014.

After meeting James Skelly from The Coral in 2015, she began recording with him at Skeleton Key Records and recruiting band members along the way.

Having toured Europe with Fink in 2015 she emerged in 2016 with debut record Memories of the Future and a fully formed band.

That year the group saw off 5,000 competitors to win Glastonbury's emerging talent contest, made their first TV performance on Soccer Am and supported The Coral on a UK tour.

After adding new songs and reissuing their debut album as Memories of Another Future in 2017 they continued to tour, performing at SXSW and across a string of UK festivals including main stage performances at Glastonbury, Deer Shed, Cambridge Folk Festival and On Blackheath among others.

Last week they completed a sold-out UK tour.

She Drew The Gun headline Esquires in Bedford on Saturday, October 26.

Tickets are on sale from Wednesday, March 13, at 10am and cost £12 in advance via www.ticketweb.uk and promoters www.juiceboxindie.com and www.thepadpresents.com.

Tickets will also be available from Slide Record Shop and Esquires bar.