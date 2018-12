Atmospheric post hardcore five-piece Lastille are headlining The Horsehoe Inn.

The Oxford band released their latest single The Rooms We Lived In, in October.

Support is by Nottingham’s Black Ink, Northampton’s Expetya and Milton Keynes’ The Dead Melody.

All play the Wellingborough venue on Saturday, December 15.

Doors 7pm, admission is free.

www.perspectivemanagement.co.uk/lastelle