The Northampton Music Festival returned for its 11th year on Sunday.

The free annual event in the town centre celebrates Northampton’s music culture and this year featured 50 performances by over 500 musicians.

All Saints Church piazza, the Guildhall’s courtyard, Abington Street, George Row and the Market Square all hosted concerts.

Organised by Northampton Music 365, the festival aims to raise the town’s profile through music as well as showcasing local talent.