Party like it's the 1990s at New Year's Eve bash in Northampton

Nineties dance act N-Trance will be helping to welcome in 2018 at a New Year’s Eve party in Northampton.

The act behind the anthem Set You Free have sold millions of records and will be making an exclusive appearance at the Northants County Cricket Club when promoters Boombastic Events return to the venue for another party to usher in the new year.

As well as DJs playing the biggest hits of the decade, there will be confetti cannons, a photo booth and bubbly bar with The Glitter Station on hand with their face painting skills. This year’s VIP area will include Boombastic’s Silent Disco with guests able to tune into a live feed from the stage as well as two other channels of 90s music from their private bar.

Doors open at 9pm with music until 2pm. General admission tickets cost £25. VIP tickets cost £45.

www.boom90s.co.uk/tickets