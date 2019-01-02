Ouse Valley Singles Club return to Bedford for traditional New Year’s gig

The Ouse Valley Singles Club are back at Esquires’ for their traditional first gig of the year this weekend.

The five-piece combine 1950s skiffle with the energy of punk and a splash of rub n’ dub reggae to relay hilarious folk-like story-telling through infectious songs - often crossing the parameters of what is deemed to be socially acceptable.

In doing this, they have created a genre they describe as new wave skiffle.

Their songs, which include the likes of Girl From the Fens, Milf Hunter, River Great Ouse and the East Northants anthem From Rushden with Love, have secured them a strong online presence and dedicated following of loyal fans in the region.

Highlights of their musical journey have included supporting luminaries Chas and Dave on their 2014 tour, for Sir Bob Geldolf and The Boomtown Rats at the Great British Alternative Music Weekender at Butlin’s in Skegness and opening for the likes of Pete Doherty, The Wonderstuff and KATG.

Their first show of the year in their home town has become a bit of a tradition and started around four years ago.

This year they are keeping it cosy and limiting the number of tickets available by playing the venue’s smaller Holy Moly stage.

Tickets are available from Esquires, Slide Record Store and Mario's Hair Design as well as online from Seetickets.

They headline on Saturday, January 5.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £8 in advance or £10 on the door.

For more information, visit www.thepadpresents.com