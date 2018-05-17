Organisers reveal Northampton Music Festival line up

The organisers of this year’s Northampton Music Festival have announced details of the acts which will play at this year’s event.

The festival returns to Northampton town centre on Sunday, June 18, and will feature a range of genres and dozens of acts.

The main stage in the Market Square will be headlined by The Jets with support by Pure Genius, Mystic Crew, Ginger Pig, That Joe Payne, The Virtuosi Gus Brass Band, Extremely Dan, Thr3e and Jazz Colossus kicking off proceedings from midday.

The jazz stage will be in the Guildhall Courtyard and be headlined by Jazz Colossus.

The Cool Jazz Collective will open the stage at 1pm, followed by Grupo, Komodo Quartet, Ivor Johnson and the Elevation Quintet who will be followed by the headliners.

Classical and choral acts will perform at All Saints Church Piazza.

The stage will be headlined by the Northampton Male Voice Choir.

Other acts performing will include Zingaresque, The Virtuosi Gus Brass Band, Musicality, The Frutones Choir and Northampton Sings. Music is from 12.30pm.

There will also be acts performing on a BBC Music Introducing stage in Abington Street from midday until 3pm followed by acts picked by the Umbrella Fair from 4pm to 7pm.

Students from the University of Northampton will be playing at The Platform in George Row from midday until 7pm.

On Saturday, June 17, at 9pm, the university’s chamber choir will be performing Mozart’s Requiem Mass in D Minor on the main stage.

There will also be stalls on the Market Square selling crafts, collectables, vinyl, vintage goods and food.

For more details, visit www.northamptonmusicfestival.co.uk