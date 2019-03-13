One of the fastest rising stars in British music pictured here as a young Northampton schoolboy

Tyron Frampton, better known by his stage name slowthai, is pictured here in his early years as an 11-year-old school pupil in Northampton.

We spotted slowtai, wearing an England top, in the Chron archives pictured in 2006 at Lumbertubs Primary School, aged 11.

Rapper slowthai has been named as one of the hottest acts in the UK.

Fast forward to 2019 and the 24-year-old has hit global headlines in recent months having been named as one of the BBC's top five acts to watch in 2019.

slowthai was a Level 3 music technology student at Northampton Collee in 2011 and since leaving has established himself as one of the hottest new acts in the UK, earning a worldwide reputation for his unique style blending grime, rap, dubstep and garage.

He was listed at number four in the BBC’s Sounds of 2019 poll – an annual search for the artists most likely to break into the mainstream over the next 12 months.

His music has been featured on Radio 1 and he has recently returned from a sell-out gig in South Africa before heading off for a European tour.

It’s all a long way from his upbringing on a Northampton council estate but staying true to his roots is a key part of slowthai’s message.

With his popularity on the rise, slowthai has enlisted the help of his cousin and another former Northampton College student, Lewis Levi, to act as his manager and the pair are now looking to break into America – where the British grime scene is gaining critical acclaim.

