Northants musician Hana releases new single with a Californian sound

Singer songwriter Hana Brooks released her latest single Used To Be earlier this month.

Hana’s new track has been mixed by Nick Bennett (London Grammar/Asgeir/Zak Able) and sees a blend of urban beats and bass meet a Californian sound of synths, guitars and a heartfelt vocal.

The track was partly recorded in LA while Brooks was visiting America. It follows Leave It which was released in November to glowing reviews and earned the Northants musician a monthly residence at London’s legendary venue The Troubadour which will start with a single release show for her new track on Wednesday, February, 28.

The event will be helping to raise money for the Malorees Music Room and Brooks will be joined by Dear Joy, Freddie Page and Heir. Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £10 in advance before fees. The Troubadour is in Old Brompton Road, Earl’s Court, London. Tickets via TicketWeb.