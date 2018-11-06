Northampton Symphony Orchestra begins 125th season

The Northampton Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 125th season with a performance in Northampton this weekend.

The orchestra’s Fanfare! season will begin with a concert featuring Halvorsen’s Entry March of the Boyars, Dvorak’s Cello Concerto and Copland’s Third Symphony, based on Fanfare for the Common Man.

Premiered in 1946, Copland’s Third Symphony is considered by many to be the greatest American symphony ever written, reflecting the euphoric spirit of post-war America.

Joining the orchestra for the cello concerto will be guest soloist Yaroslava Trofymchuk who has won several prestigious national and international competitions, prizes and awards.

As a soloist and orchestral performer, Yaroslava has played in some of the world’s most prominent concert halls including The Royal Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, The Konzerthaus Berlin, Royal Festival Hall and the Royal Albert Hall.

Conductor John Gibbons said, “This is a very exciting year for the orchestra, as we celebrate 125 years of music-making in Northampton.

“Our first concert of the season is set to rise to the occasion with a dynamic and uplifting programme which should truly captivate the audience.”

The concert is at St Matthew’s Church, Northampton, on Saturday, November 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £14 for adults, £12 for concessions and £2 for under 18s.

They are available online at www.nso.org.uk