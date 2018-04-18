Northampton shops ready for the return of Record Store Day this weekend

Record Store Day is back on Saturday with shops and collectors across Northampton getting ready for this year’s event.

Now in its 11th year, Record Store Day seeks to champion the best record shops across the UK with limited edition releases by hundreds of artists.

Spun Out in Gold Street and Vinyl Underground in Abington Street will be stocking a selection of the official releases.

Other shops including Spiral Archive and Vintage Retreat will be holding sales and there will be a record fair also at the Lamplighter.

Thee Telepaths will be playing at Spun Out in the afternoon with DJs playing throughout the day at both shops.

Chris Kent from Spun Out, pictured with Dawn Kent and some of this year’s releases, said: “The whole comradeship of Record Store Day is great.

“Record Store Day is really important to us and it does help build our customer base for the following year and helps the reputation of the shop.”

Vinyl Underground and Spun Out will both open at 8am on Saturday, April 21, with queues expected from the early hours.

For full details of this year’s releases, visit https://recordstoreday.co.uk/releases/rsd-2018/