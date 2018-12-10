Northampton rapper slowthai picked as part of BBC Sound Of 2019 list

Northampton rapper slowthai has been picked alongside nine other acts tipped for success next year as part of the BBC’s Sound Of 2019 list.

BBC Music had today published its longlist of acts picked a panel of industry experts including Stormzy, BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac, Emily Eavis and Olly Alexander.

slowthai started out freestyling with the older kids from his estate and has now cemented himself as one of the most exciting new rappers in Britain.

Joining slowthai on longlist is Dermot Kennedy, Ella Mai, Flohio, Grace Carter, King Princess, Mahalia, Octavian, Rosalía, Sea Girls and Dermot Kennedy

Last year, 22-year-old Norwegian singer Sigrid was picked as number one, beating the likes of Khalid, Sam Fender, Jade Bird and Tom Walker who also featured on the coveted list.

Previous Sound Of nominees include 50 Cent, Adele, Florence +The Machine and Dua Lipa.

The daily countdown of the Top 5 will kick off on Monday, January 7, on Annie Mac’s show on BBC Radio 1. The winner will be announced on Friday, January 11.

Annie Mac said: “The Sound Of longlist is filled with incredibly talented people and is a real reflection of where music is heading in 2019.

“So many of the artists are truly innovating in their fields.

“It’s exciting to champion new music across the BBC and share these artists with the audience. 2019 is going to be a very special year.”

The list was compiled using recommendations from 136 influential music experts, who were asked to name their three favourite new acts.

The music experts included radio DJs and producers, TV producers and music supervisors, newspaper critics, magazine and website editors and respected bloggers.

James Stirling, Head of BBC Music & BBC Music Introducing, says: “For 17 years the BBC Music Sound Of list has been celebrating exciting up-and-coming talent and this year we are proud to recognise the work of such an eclectic mix of musicians.

“There’s a wealth of talent coming through and I look forward to seeing the artists build their reputations in 2019.”

All participants cannot have been the lead artist on a UK top 10 single or album before 22 October 2018 and must not already be widely known by the UK general public

Last month, slowthai was picked by YouTube Music as one of the streaming platform’s ten ‘Ones to Watch’ on its inaugural spotlight list.

In October, he announced the Brexit Bandit tour which will see him play across the UK and Europe in March and April next year.

The closest gig to his hometown is at Birmingham’s O2 Institute on Wednesday, March 27.

For more details, visit https://bbc.in/2BbylEO